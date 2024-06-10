A câștigat alegerile cu 92%

De către
I.I.
-
1312

Un nou mandat câștigat la un scor uriaș de primarul din comuna Runcu, Adi Câmpeanu, de la PSD. „Mulțumesc Runcu, vă mulțumesc tuturor! 92%”, a anunțat Câmpeanu. Prezența la vot a fost de peste 71%.

